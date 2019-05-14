Print This

HBCU Group Dissents From Criticism of Accreditor

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 14, 2019
The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), a nonprofit that represents historically black colleges as well as predominantly black institutions, dissented from other another black college group's criticism of a regional accreditor in a statement this week.

The United Negro College Fund, which represents private nonprofit HBCUs, released a white paper last week outlining several grievances with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the regional accreditor for most black colleges.

Lezli Baskerville, president and CEO of NAFEO, wrote in a statement that many of the recommendations in the report have merit. But she said "there is disagreement within and among HBCU leadership and others in the 'HBCU community' with regard to the positions taken in this document. There is overwhelming disagreement with the suggestion that the accreditation challenges of some HBCUs today are resulting from biases of the SACSCOC president. It is ill conceived and it diminishes the value of the discussion document to underscore the points made in the report by demonizing Dr. Belle Wheelan and her richly diverse, excellent leadership team and consultants, that include current and former HBCU presidents and chancellors."

The white paper was the latest development in an ongoing public dispute between UNCF and SACS over the accreditor's handling of black colleges.

