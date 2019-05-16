Print This

Survey Finds Student Optimism on Finances

Scott Jaschik
May 16, 2019
A new survey by Cengage of 2,500 recent or near graduates finds much student optimism on jobs and finances -- in some cases inconsistent with what students are likely to experience.

Among the findings:

  • 93 percent of near-graduates said that they would find a job related to their educational background within six months of graduating. Data suggest only 60 percent will do so in that time frame.
  • 88 percent of recent and near-graduates said that the number of available jobs in their field of study will increase in the next two years.
  • Two thirds expect to meet their salary expectations within a year; although many said that they may need to move to another state to do so.
  • Of those with student debt, they predicted that it would take six years to pay it off -- the reality is likely to be closer to 20.

 

