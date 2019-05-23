Print This

Title

No Conclusion Whether Governor Is in Racist Photo

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
May 23, 2019
Comments
 
 

An investigation into Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook at Eastern Virginia Medical School could not conclude whether the Democrat was in a photo of a person in blackface.

The image, which surfaced in February and appears in the 1984 yearbook on Northam’s personal page, features a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan outfit at a costume party. Initially, Northam apologized for the photo, but he later said he could not conclusively say it was him in the photograph. Northam, who faced mass calls to resign, later said he did dress in blackface once at a dance contest in college in which he imitated Michael Jackson. The revelation shook other college administrators, who were forced to confront their institutions' own racist histories.

EVMS released a report it commissioned on the yearbook on Wednesday. The investigation was led by Richard Cullen, a senior partner at the law firm McGuireWoods.

Investigators couldn’t find evidence that anyone erred in placing the photo on Northam’s page. They also found 10 other photographs featuring blackface in all the EVMS yearbooks they investigated.

“Their publication was hurtful, particularly to the African American community and to our campus community,” Dr. Richard V. Homan, president and provost of EVMS and dean of the School of Medicine, said in a statement. “It should never have happened.”

“Unless we face this fact head-on, this bias and racism will not abate. Uncomfortable silence only perpetuates these problems. We must engage in direct conversations, even if they are uncomfortable, even if they are difficult. Notwithstanding, talking is not enough.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cash, Trends and Denial
Wisdoms of Pearl
Our Fail Year

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Hacking Grad School
Northeast Regional OER Summit, Day One
Advice for Graduates, Part 3
Ombudspeople
Advice for Graduates, Part 2
Budget Cuts in Brazil

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Rejecting the requirement to publish dissertations online

University of Oklahoma stripped of 'U.S. News' ranking for supplying false information

Feds release broader data on socioeconomic status and college enrollment and completion

Pew study finds more poor students attending college

Kicked Out of Its Sports League for Winning Too Much

South Florida's President Donates $20 Million

Early warning signs of financial trouble that institutions often miss (opinion)

Athletics officials question role of top college leaders in disciplining coaches

Fees for International Students to Increase

Back to Top