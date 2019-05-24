Print This

Finalists Named for Best Hispanic-Serving Colleges

Ashley A. Smith
May 24, 2019
Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve education outcomes for Latinx college students, on Thursday announced 20 finalists that will receive the group's first annual Seal of Excelencia certification.

Colleges and universities can receive the seal if they demonstrate a significant improvement in serving Latinx students through data, practice and leadership. Excelencia created the seal of approval last year to challenge colleges to increase Latinx enrollment and improve student retention rates and faculty representation on their campuses. The recipients will be announced June 20.

The finalists are:

  • Arizona State University
  • California State University, San Bernardino
  • Eastern Connecticut University
  • Florida International University
  • Grand Valley State University, in Michigan
  • San Diego State University
  • South Texas College
  • University of Central Florida
  • University of Illinois at Chicago
  • University of South Florida
  • University of Texas at Arlington
  • University of Texas at El Paso
  • University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley
  • California State University, Monterey Bay
  • University of Arizona
  • California State University, Channel Islands
  • Alamo Colleges, in Texas
  • Austin Community College
  • El Paso Community College
  • Saint Peter's University, in New Jersey

