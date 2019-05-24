Finalists Named for Best Hispanic-Serving Colleges

Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve education outcomes for Latinx college students, on Thursday announced 20 finalists that will receive the group's first annual Seal of Excelencia certification.

Colleges and universities can receive the seal if they demonstrate a significant improvement in serving Latinx students through data, practice and leadership. Excelencia created the seal of approval last year to challenge colleges to increase Latinx enrollment and improve student retention rates and faculty representation on their campuses. The recipients will be announced June 20.

The finalists are: