Academic Minute: World War I Poetry

By

Doug Lederman
May 27, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute: Lorie Vanchena, associate professor in the department of Germanic languages and literatures at the University of Kansas, looks back at World War I and the literature that described it. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

