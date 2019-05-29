Virus Attack on Education Research Website

The website of the American Educational Research Association has been down since Friday. An email from the association to its members Tuesday evening said in part, "CETROM, the data center that hosts AERA’s website and contact database provided by JL Systems, was a victim of a severe computer virus attack on Friday morning, May 24. As a security measure, the data center undertook a major and extended shutdown in order to protect the data and other information for the hundreds of associations, organizations and institutions that they host, including AERA. CETROM has been able to determine that no data of the organizations that they host, including AERA, have been lost, damaged or breached. CETROM is in the process of rebuilding all of its servers, going through an extensive testing and retesting process to ensure that their center is virus-free."

The email said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Secret Service are "working on the case."