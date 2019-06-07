Report: Free College Programs Have Grown Rapidly

A report released Tuesday by the Century Foundation found that since the introduction of Tennessee's tuition-free scholarship program five years ago, 15 new free college programs have been created across the country.

The first seven tuition-free programs were launched between 1990 and 2007. But since 2014, the total number of state tuition-free programs has increased to 22 across 19 states.

The report also found that states have significantly increased funding to tuition-free programs within the last five years. Because the programs are so popular with residents, total investment in tuition-free programs has risen by an average of $107 million per year over the past three years -- "a rapid increase," according to the report.