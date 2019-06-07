Print This

Title

Report: Free College Programs Have Grown Rapidly

By

Ashley A. Smith
June 7, 2019
Comments
 
 

A report released Tuesday by the Century Foundation found that since the introduction of Tennessee's tuition-free scholarship program five years ago, 15 new free college programs have been created across the country.

The first seven tuition-free programs were launched between 1990 and 2007. But since 2014, the total number of state tuition-free programs has increased to 22 across 19 states.

The report also found that states have significantly increased funding to tuition-free programs within the last five years. Because the programs are so popular with residents, total investment in tuition-free programs has risen by an average of $107 million per year over the past three years -- "a rapid increase," according to the report.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Sunspots and Poetry
A Strategy for Campus Belonging
High-Impact Practices Work

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Purges
Talent Is Abundant
Staff and Faculty Blind Spots
Exploring Creativity in Graduate School
'Brave New Work' and the Crisis of Higher Ed Careers
How I Retreat and Regroup

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New study finds discrimination against women and racial minorities in hiring in the sciences

Author discusses new book on the 'educated underclass'

Harvard and Chicago freeze M.B.A. tuition increases

Annual survey shows online college students increasingly choosing to study close to home

George Mason President Will Lead Georgia Tech

Purges | Confessions of a Community College Dean

$180M Gates Grant to Emory for Work on Child Health

Report: Free College Programs Have Grown Rapidly

Staff and Faculty Blind Spots | Technology and Learning

Back to Top