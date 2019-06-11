Print This

Athletes Miss Out on High-Impact Practices, Study Says

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
June 11, 2019
College athletes often have difficulty participating in educational opportunities such as internships or research projects, according to a new study out of the University of Kansas.

The report states that athletes often don’t take advantage of these “high-impact education practices” because they’re often too busy with their sports, or athletics departments don’t know how to connect players to these opportunities.

Two researchers interviewed sports officials at six universities and discovered that time constraints and a “disconnect” between athletics and academic departments often stymied the athletes. Their findings were recently published in the journal Issues in Intercollegiate Athletics.

“Coaches are primarily interested in the athletic success of their student athletes,” Farah Ishaq, one of the authors of the study and a recent doctoral student at the university, said in a statement. “One of the people the student athletes look up to the most is their coach, but is that coach letting them know about academic opportunities, and are they listening to academic support advisers as closely, or perhaps their teammates?”

