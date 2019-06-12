Print This

Academic Minute: Politics of Dust Bowl Settlers

By

Doug Lederman
June 12, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Adam Ramey, associate professor of political science at NYU Abu Dhabi, explores how today’s generation is being influenced by the politics of the travelers who settled in California. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

