1-Day Sentence for Coach in Admissions Scandal

John Vandemoer, the former sailing coach at Stanford University, was sentenced Wednesday to one day in jail (time served), six months of home confinement and other punishments for his role in the admissions scandal. He took more than $600,000 in bribes but used the money for his program, not personal gain. U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel, in pronouncing the sentence, cited his use of the funds as key in her decision.

Vandemoer gave an interview to The Boston Globe -- conducted before his sentencing but published just after. “At some point, I got lost,” Vandemoer told the Globe. “I thought I was doing the best thing for the whole team. That helped me get lost, because I thought I knew what I was doing … I was doing everything for my team, trying to do the right thing, that was my intention. But looking back, it was the opposite.”