Print This

Title

1-Day Sentence for Coach in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
June 13, 2019
Comments
 
 

John Vandemoer, the former sailing coach at Stanford University, was sentenced Wednesday to one day in jail (time served), six months of home confinement and other punishments for his role in the admissions scandal. He took more than $600,000 in bribes but used the money for his program, not personal gain. U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel, in pronouncing the sentence, cited his use of the funds as key in her decision.

Vandemoer gave an interview to The Boston Globe -- conducted before his sentencing but published just after. “At some point, I got lost,” Vandemoer told the Globe. “I thought I was doing the best thing for the whole team. That helped me get lost, because I thought I knew what I was doing … I was doing everything for my team, trying to do the right thing, that was my intention. But looking back, it was the opposite.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Collision of Interests
Federal Experiment Won't Fix Work-Study
We Must Support Chinese International Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Illusion of Solidity
When Does Summer Begin?
What Makes a Higher Education Website Great?
Headphones
Making the Most of Your Summer Internship
Intergenerational Justice

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

A professor who has taught for more than a half century explains why he hasn't been willing to retir

Trump administration issues proposal to loosen standards for college accreditors

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Teaching strategies for helping make students more responsible for their own learning (opinion)

ABA Yanks Thomas Jefferson Accreditation

With international enrollments slowing or declining in some top destination countries, a look at tre

Stop Surveilling Students | Just Visiting

Back to Top