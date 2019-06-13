Ex-President, Facing Probe, Ends Oklahoma Ties

David Boren, who served as president of the University of Oklahoma from 1994 to 2018, sent a resignation letter to the Board of Regents, cutting all ties with the university including his emeritus status, according to a university press release. Boren is currently engulfed in a university investigation into allegations he sexually harassed male aides, which state law enforcement is still investigating. A grand jury has been impaneled in the matter, and the attorney general has appointed a special counsel. Boren, who still denies any wrongdoing, will no longer teach at the university.

Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, chair of the Oklahoma Board of Regents, said in the press release that the regents' decision to accept Boren's resignation brings this matter to a close on the university's part. Rainbolt-Forbes said the university would continue to watch the state's investigation and await the results of the grand jury's work.

"I'm pleased for the university because David Boren will no longer be able to prey on students or staff," Jess Eddy, one of Boren's accusers who has spoken publicly, said. "On the other hand, I'm concerned that the university isn't going to take the steps necessary both [to] understand how this was able to happen and how to prevent it from happening the future."