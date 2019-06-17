Print This

Questionnaire for Fascist Group Found at Northeastern

By

Nick Hazelrigg
June 17, 2019
Questionnaires that made fascist and white supremacist references were found inside a book about the history of fascism in the Northeastern University library. According to a report from The Boston Globe, the pamphlet was titled "Northeastern University European Resistance" and asked applicants to indicate areas of interest that included topics such as "international Jewry" and "white genocide." One questionnaire with answers filled in featured the word "infiltrated" next to mentions of on-campus LGBTQ and leftist groups.

A recent study found that the frequency with which white supremacist propaganda appears on college campuses has been increasing in recent years. Northeastern University told the Globe that administrators will be meeting this week to discuss the incident.

