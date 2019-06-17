Print This

Title

Western Illinois President, Under Siege, Steps Down

By

Doug Lederman
June 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

Jack Thomas resigned as president of Western Illinois University Friday, days after the executive committee of the university's foundation called for his dismissal. The foundation was unhappy about Thomas's decision to fire Western Illinois's vice president for advancement and public service, but Thomas had, as many presidents do, accumulated a growing list of people unhappy with his decisions.

"During my tenure, the university has been challenged in unprecedented ways, and we have weathered recent storms," Thomas said of his eight-year tenure as president. "I am pleased that we made the difficult decisions and implemented the necessary changes to ensure the university's viability."

