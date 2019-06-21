Guilty Verdict Leads SUNY to Change Building Name

The State University of New York board has voted to change the name of John and Editha Kapoor Hall on the University at Buffalo campus. It will now be called simply Pharmacy Building.

A federal jury in May found several executives of Insys, an opioid company, guilty of racketeering in promoting their drugs. While the case is viewed as significant in terms of legal action against drug company leaders, the convictions also have an impact on Buffalo and SUNY. One of those convicted was John Kapoor, the company's founder and a major donor to SUNY Buffalo, his alma mater. Many colleges have buildings named for wealthy donors, but this case is attracting more attention because the building in which the pharmacy school is located was named for Kapoor and his late wife -- and Kapoor's conviction focuses on drugs.