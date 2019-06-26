Print This

Title

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

By

Doug Lederman
June 26, 2019
Comments
 
 

The president of Indiana's Taylor University resigned Monday, a month after dozens of students and faculty members walked out of a commencement speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

The announcement by the nondenominational Christian university did not give a reason for Paul Lowell Haines's resignation after three years in the role, which quoted the chair of the Board of Trustees as saying "was neither solicited nor encouraged."

But Religion News Service linked the resignation to the commencement controversy, reporting that Haines had sent an email to Taylor students and employees in the wake of it that said he had invited Pence with "the best of intentions" and that some on the campus were offended by the selection.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

I’m Suing My Gym!
Not All Studies Are Created Equal: A Reader’s Guide
The Next Lawsuits to Hit Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Alternate Proposal on Free College and Loan Forgiveness
Considering the alternatives
Building a learning innovation network
Marketing Authenticity in Higher Education
That Spring Clean Feeling
Guest Post: Wage-by-Major Statistics: Transparency to What End?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ohio community college raises questions by enrolling large numbers of non-Ohio students

Bringing "small" teaching into the online classroom

More Misconduct at Michigan State

Recommendations for hiring the best deans, provosts and presidents (opinion)

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

International students applying for work authorization face longer wait times

CUNY expands student success programs and helps to export them

Trump Administration Proposes New Apprenticeship Structure

How to teach more effectively through course journals (opinion)

Back to Top