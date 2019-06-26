Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

The president of Indiana's Taylor University resigned Monday, a month after dozens of students and faculty members walked out of a commencement speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

The announcement by the nondenominational Christian university did not give a reason for Paul Lowell Haines's resignation after three years in the role, which quoted the chair of the Board of Trustees as saying "was neither solicited nor encouraged."

But Religion News Service linked the resignation to the commencement controversy, reporting that Haines had sent an email to Taylor students and employees in the wake of it that said he had invited Pence with "the best of intentions" and that some on the campus were offended by the selection.