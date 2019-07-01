Print This

Title

Judge Slashes Award in Oberlin Case -- to Only $25M

By

Doug Lederman
July 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

An Ohio judge on Thursday reduced to $25 million the amount that Oberlin College is required to pay a local bakery, the Associated Press reported, down from the $44 million that a jury awarded the bakery last month after finding that the college and its officials had libeled the business and its owners when students held protests of the bakery. The protest was based on accusations that the bakery had mistreated black students, but those students admitted later that the altercation they had with the bakery's owners followed an attempt to shoplift.

The jury had originally imposed an $11 million verdict and then added $33 million in punitive damages, even though Ohio law limits such damages to twice the compensatory damages, or $22 million in this case. A Lorain County judge ruled that the bakery's owners should receive a total of $20.5 million and the business another $4.5 million, the AP said. A local newspaper, the Chronicle-Telegraph, reported that Oberlin officials told alumni in a conference call that they continued to oppose the courts' rulings but can afford the payment if need be.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Need a 'Communiversity'
Model of Public Education
Philanthropy for the New Majority
The Pivotal -- and Pivoting -- Partnership

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Relentless Pace of Alt-Ac Careers
Cold Front
Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education
Arguing Against 'Range' by Sharing What I Don't Know About Online Education
Friday Fragments
Civic Engagement and Leadership Programs for Online Learners

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting

Huge Budget Cut for the University of Alaska

University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that

Four university presidents depart institutions within days of one another

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Imminent massive cuts could force faculty, staff layoffs at University of Alaska System

Study finds falling appropriations will negatively affect degrees awarded by public universities

Almost no education research is replicated, new article shows

Back to Top