Montana Court Rejects Request for Records on Athlete's Rape Case

The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a renowned writer's long-standing quest for records explaining why the state's higher education commissioner blocked a former University of Montana athlete's expulsion for an alleged rape, the Associated Press reported. Jon Krakauer wrote a 2015 book about a series of alleged sexual assaults involving Montana athletes and how local officials handled (or mishandled) the cases. In the course of his reporting, he sought records about a decision by Clayton Christian, the state's top higher education official, to prevent the expulsion of Jordan Johnson, a star quarterback, recommended by a campus judicial process.

The state Supreme Court ruled 4 to 3 that releasing the records would have violated Johnson's privacy rights, outweighing the public's right to know about the reasons Christian intervened, the AP reported.