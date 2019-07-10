Harvard Fires Fencing Coach Over Home Sale

Harvard University said Tuesday that it fired its head fencing coach over conflict-of-interest policy violations. Peter Brand, the coach, was previously found to have sold his home for $1 million, much more than it was worth, to Jie Zhao, the father of a student on his fencing team. After the sale, the student’s brother was admitted to Harvard and joined the team. The family reportedly never lived in the house and sold it at a loss a year later.

Brand is not part of the federal investigation into the larger college bribery scandal, according to WBUR. "Harvard Athletics is committed to upholding the integrity of our athletics program, and it is our expectation that every coach and staff member adhere unambiguously to our policies,” Harvard’s athletic director, Bob Scalise, said in a statement. Brand has not commented publicly on the case.