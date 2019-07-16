Title
DeVos Charges Israel Boycott Movement With Anti-Semitism
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday accused the Israel boycott movement BDS of anti-Semitism.
At a Justice Department forum on anti-Semitism, DeVos said the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement is “one of the most pernicious threats” of anti-Semitism on campuses.
The protest movement was launched more than a decade ago to push for Israel to end its occupation of former Palestinian land and recognize the rights of Arab citizens. It's been endorsed by two freshman members of Congress. It's also been the source of academic and free speech controversies on college campuses.
Supporters of Israel, including those in Congress, have frequently accused the BDS movement of anti-Semitism. Twenty-six states have enacted laws barring contractors that don't reject the boycott movement. And Kenneth L. Marcus, the Education Department's assistant secretary for civil rights, last year said his office would adopt a more expansive definition of ant-Semitism on college campuses that critics said threatened free speech rights. In a 2016 Newsweek op-ed, Marcus suggested that the academic boycott of Israel could be veiled anti-Semitism.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Pearson goes all in on digital-first strategy for textbooks
A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)
Faculty should be less recalcitrant when it comes to new ideas (opinion)
Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack
NCAA notifies NC State it may have broken rules in connection with men's basketball corruption case
Higher Ed Groups Ask Lawmakers to Prioritize Graduate Education
Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly
Full repeal of Pell ban in prisons top of mind at annual convening on Second Chance pilot
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!