Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Contemplative Practice

By

Doug Lederman
July 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Patti Owen-Smith, professor of psychology at Emory University, discusses how more time for thought could benefit students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It's Time for Term Limits
He Got It Half Right
No More Grouchos

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Program Grad Rates
A Pearson Hypothesis
Don’t Skimp on the Logos
Pushing Back on My Idea That Low-Cost Online Master's Programs Are New
Pearson and Pedagogy
Interfaith Work, Natural Law, Unalienable Rights

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

UT Arlington takes new approach to career training within arts disciplines

Florida governor signs tough new hazing law

Misunderstanding in $11.6 Million Campus Purchase?

How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)

Author discusses new book on "breakout moves" to community college teaching

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

Program Grad Rates | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top