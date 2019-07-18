Print This

Title

No-Confidence Vote at Henderson State

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

Faculty members at Henderson State University voted no confidence in President Glen Jones and called on the institution’s governing board to relieve him, citing his alleged financial mismanagement and lack of transparency, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The board has reportedly agreed to meet over Jones’s contract. Henderson State recently asked for a $6 million loan from Arkansas's Budget Stabilization Trust Fund, which Jones has linked to unpaid student accounts.

Jones told the Democrat-Gazette, "We are implementing changes for our financial processes in consultation with Faculty Senate and other campus constituencies. We remain committed to our shared mission of serving students and ensuring their success." The vote happened outside of formal senate channels, and the body's current president said he opposes Jones's removal. Of 182 eligible full-time faculty members, 106 voted for and 29 against the no-confidence resolution.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It's Time for Term Limits
He Got It Half Right
No More Grouchos

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Program Grad Rates
A Pearson Hypothesis
Don’t Skimp on the Logos
Pushing Back on My Idea That Low-Cost Online Master's Programs Are New
Pearson and Pedagogy
Interfaith Work, Natural Law, Unalienable Rights

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

UT Arlington takes new approach to career training within arts disciplines

Florida governor signs tough new hazing law

Misunderstanding in $11.6 Million Campus Purchase?

Author discusses new book on "breakout moves" to community college teaching

How to write a publishable journal article (opinion)

Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of the increasingly divisive

Community Colleges Get Funding Boost -- and Slash Tuition

Amazon, Google and other tech companies expand their postsecondary credential offerings

Perspectives from the field on Amazon's big-dollar entry into training workers

Back to Top