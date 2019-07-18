No-Confidence Vote at Henderson State

Faculty members at Henderson State University voted no confidence in President Glen Jones and called on the institution’s governing board to relieve him, citing his alleged financial mismanagement and lack of transparency, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The board has reportedly agreed to meet over Jones’s contract. Henderson State recently asked for a $6 million loan from Arkansas's Budget Stabilization Trust Fund, which Jones has linked to unpaid student accounts.

Jones told the Democrat-Gazette, "We are implementing changes for our financial processes in consultation with Faculty Senate and other campus constituencies. We remain committed to our shared mission of serving students and ensuring their success." The vote happened outside of formal senate channels, and the body's current president said he opposes Jones's removal. Of 182 eligible full-time faculty members, 106 voted for and 29 against the no-confidence resolution.