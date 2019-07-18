Print This

Texas Woman's Settles With Terminated Professor

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 18, 2019
Texas Woman’s University settled with a former associate professor of management for more than $375,000, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The university’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to terminate the professor, Molly Russ, two months ago, following a yearlong dispute. She has since resigned.

Russ filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint last spring, according to the Record-Chronicle. The university told her she was being terminated in August, and she appealed. Both parties declined to comment on the settlement, citing its terms. But a university spokesperson said that Texas Woman’s has never before terminated a tenured professor.

