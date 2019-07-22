Henderson State President Steps Down Immediately

Henderson State University President Glen Jones resigned on Friday, effective immediately. “While serving as president of my alma mater has been one of the great blessings of my life, I believe the time has come for a new vision for our beloved institution,” Jones said in an announcement. Jones, who had been president since 2012, faced a faculty vote of no confidence earlier this month, with the professors citing his alleged financial mismanagement and lack of transparency. Jones, who has a law degree, will return to the campus as a professor next summer. Elaine Kneebone, Henderson State’s general counsel, was named acting president.