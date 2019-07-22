Print This

Title

Henderson State President Steps Down Immediately

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 22, 2019
Comments
 
 

Henderson State University President Glen Jones resigned on Friday, effective immediately. “While serving as president of my alma mater has been one of the great blessings of my life, I believe the time has come for a new vision for our beloved institution,” Jones said in an announcement. Jones, who had been president since 2012, faced a faculty vote of no confidence earlier this month, with the professors citing his alleged financial mismanagement and lack of transparency. Jones, who has a law degree, will return to the campus as a professor next summer. Elaine Kneebone, Henderson State’s general counsel, was named acting president.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Philosophers Should Not Be Sanctioned Over Their Positions
on Sex and Gender
From Classroom to Underclass
It's Time for Term Limits

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Typing Unlocked the World for Me
That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen…
'The Levelling’, Higher Ed, and the End of Globalization
Digital Engagement Update
Colleges as Political Playthings: South Carolina President Search Edition
Summer School Experiments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

Philosophers should not be sanctioned for their positions on sex and gender (opinion)

Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department

Incoming Hampshire president Edward Wingenbach lays out his vision for rebuilding

As colleges go test optional for domestic applicants, they take different approaches to testing poli

That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen… | Confessions of a Community College Dean

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Authors discuss sexual consent on college campuses in upcoming book

Many point to highly politicized process in selecting new South Carolina president

Back to Top