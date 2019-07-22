Title
Stephen F. Austin Restricts Children on Campus
Stephen F. Austin University implemented a policy restricting the time that minor children can be on campus, creating difficulties for university employees who are parents. The policy reads that employees may not bring children to campus as "a substitute for regular childcare." Parent employees at the university have pointed to the fact this policy overwhelmingly disenfranchises women, and one employee told the Texas Tribune she had to leave the university as a result of the policy.
