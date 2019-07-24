Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Hope and the 2020 Election

By

Doug Lederman
July 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Sarah Stitzlein, professor of education at the University of Cincinnati, discusses how to put hope into political action. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Don’t Romanticize Faculty Governance
The Problem With Diversity Questions
Philosophers Should Not Be Sanctioned Over Their Positions
on Sex and Gender

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Leading faculty support in online learning
Theorizing digital learning
The Interfaith Influences of the Blues Meets Religion in Space
Signaling
Why Innovations Fail
Classes That Stuck

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students

Penn Law condemns Amy Wax's recent comments on race and immigration as others call for her ouster

Being smart with money in college helps graduates feel more like adults

Warren introduces debt relief legislation, drawing contrast with Sanders

At Hopkins, 1 Professor Is Fired and Another Resigns

Leading faculty support in online learning

Signaling | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Lawyer attempts first-ever class action lawsuit for college students accused of sexual assault

Faculty members don't always know best (opinion)

Back to Top