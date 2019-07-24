Title
At Hopkins, 1 Professor Is Fired and Another Resigns
Johns Hopkins University’s Board of Trustees fired Juan Obarrio, associate professor of anthropology, over findings that he violated the institution’s sexual misconduct policy, according to The Baltimore Sun. Student witnesses reportedly said that they saw Obarrio hit on a graduate student at a bar last year and then grab her to pull her across the dance floor and toward the exit as she tried to get away from him. Obarrio has previously denied the allegations but was not immediately available for comment.
Beverly Wendland, dean of the arts and sciences, announced the termination in an email to Obarrio’s department, according to the Sun. “Obarrio engaged in sexual misconduct and other inappropriate behavior toward a visiting student" in violation of university policy, she wrote. Another university email sent this week reportedly mentioned a second misconduct case involving an unnamed faculty member in the School of Medicine who recently resigned after an advisory board said he should be fired. The professor was found to "have engaged in sexual harassment of a student, abusive and bullying behavior toward trainees," and other violations of the university’s sexual misconduct policy, that email said.
