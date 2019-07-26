Title
Academic Minute: Migrants and the Other Border
Today on the Academic Minute, Teresa Mares, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Vermont, details one seemingly unlikely place where migrants who cross the U.S. southern border go. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Marlboro, seeing peers around it close, plans to merge into University of Bridgeport
Authors discuss new book on homelessness in higher ed
Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students
When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f
If You're Not Using Reddit, Do You Even Internet? | Student Affairs and Technology
3 Fraternity Members Suspended After Posing With Vandalized Memorial
How to know if you are ready to retire (opinion)
U of Hawaii pursues controversial Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea and is leading indigenous inst
New presidents or provosts: Alcorn Beloit Central Cooley Framingham Hawkeye Tennessee Walden Western
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!