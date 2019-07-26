Print This

Title

STEM Class Size and Women's Participation

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 26, 2019
Comments
 
 

Increasing class size negatively impacts women's participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics classrooms, says a new study in BioScience. Based on data from 44 different institutions and 5,300 student-instructor interactions, researchers found that this effect kicks in at around 120 students per class. "We show that class size has the largest impact on female participation, with smaller classes leading to more equitable participation. We also found that women are most likely to participate after small-group discussions when instructors use diverse teaching strategies," lead author Cissy Ballen, a former postdoctoral researcher in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at Cornell University and current assistant professor at Auburn University, said in a statement. "We hope these results encourage instructors to be proactive in their classrooms with respect to these inequities."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Interdisciplinary Action
A String of Scandals
Don’t Romanticize Faculty Governance

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What’s the reputation of your institution worth?
Friday Fragments
What ElectricBikeReview.com Says about the Future of Work
If You're Not Using Reddit, Do You Even Internet?
Reimagining the Professional Meeting
What’s Your Favorite Faculty Interview Question?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Marlboro, seeing peers around it close, plans to merge into University of Bridgeport

Authors discuss new book on homelessness in higher ed

Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

If You're Not Using Reddit, Do You Even Internet? | Student Affairs and Technology

3 Fraternity Members Suspended After Posing With Vandalized Memorial

U of Hawaii pursues controversial Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea and is leading indigenous inst

How to know if you are ready to retire (opinion)

New presidents or provosts: Alcorn Beloit Central Cooley Framingham Hawkeye Tennessee Walden Western

Back to Top