Academic Minute: Uncaged Art and Migrant Children

By

Doug Lederman
July 30, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Yolanda Chavez Leyva, associate professor of history, discusses how an art project is giving formerly detained migrant children a chance to speak. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
 

