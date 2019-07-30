Title
Academic Minute: Uncaged Art and Migrant Children
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Yolanda Chavez Leyva, associate professor of history, discusses how an art project is giving formerly detained migrant children a chance to speak. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
