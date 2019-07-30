Title
Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Keep His Job at Hayden Planetarium
Neil deGrasse Tyson, head of the American Museum of Natural History’s Hayden Planetarium, will keep his job there, according to The New York Times. Tyson was accused of sexual misconduct over several decades by three women, two of whom came forward last fall. The astrophysicist denied any misconduct and in one instance said that an alleged rape was actually consensual sex. The museum investigated and, based on the findings, “Tyson remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium,” according to a statement quoted in the Times. “Because this is a confidential personnel matter, there will be no further statements by the museum.”
