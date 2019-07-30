Print This

Title

Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Keep His Job at Hayden Planetarium

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 30, 2019
Comments
 
 

Neil deGrasse Tyson, head of the American Museum of Natural History’s Hayden Planetarium, will keep his job there, according to The New York Times. Tyson was accused of sexual misconduct over several decades by three women, two of whom came forward last fall. The astrophysicist denied any misconduct and in one instance said that an alleged rape was actually consensual sex. The museum investigated and, based on the findings, “Tyson remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium,” according to a statement quoted in the Times. “Because this is a confidential personnel matter, there will be no further statements by the museum.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Taking Trans Lives Seriously
Platinum Parachutes Revisited
Interdisciplinary Action

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'The Robots Are Coming!'
What Do Students Get in Return for Their Tuition?
Digital Content vs. Digital Access
Collaborative Work, Academic Training, and Alt-Ac Careers
Raising Your Profile on Campus
Education as Soft Power: The Potential of Student Mobility

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merger faces growing opposition

Political science association pleases and surprises members with its flagship publication's new edit

Hawley puts Trumpian spin on higher ed accountability

California acts to fix issue threatening U.S. aid to thousands of online students

Philosophers should recognize the serious risks trans people face (opinion)

The Next Big College Scandal? Parents Giving Up Guardianship for Aid

Career and technology education is an effective pathway to earning money

Penn Law condemns Amy Wax's recent comments on race and immigration as others call for her ouster

Illinois Faculty Say University Violates NCAA Rule on Mascots

Back to Top