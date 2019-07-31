Ex-Michigan State President to Receive $2.45 Million in Salary

The president who resigned from Michigan State University amid a scandal over a physician's sexual abuse and who faces charges of lying during a police investigation will retire with $2.45 million in payments, the university announced Tuesday. Lou Anna K. Simon will receive three annual payments totaling that amount in addition to her retirement and other benefits, the university said. The terms of Simon's employment contract drew scrutiny because of her role in the explosive scandal surrounding Larry Nassar, the longtime Michigan State and Olympic doctor.