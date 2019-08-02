Print This

Academic Minute: Latina/Chicana Leaders and Social Movements

By

Doug Lederman
August 2, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Stacey Sowards, professor in the department of communication, details one activist, a woman of color who is rising above to bring about change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

