Academic Minute: Latina/Chicana Leaders and Social Movements
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Texas at El Paso Week, Stacey Sowards, professor in the department of communication, details one activist, a woman of color who is rising above to bring about change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
