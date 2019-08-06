Title
Academic Minute: Insurgent Women
Today on the Academic Minute, Jessica Trisko Darden, assistant professor at the school of international service at American University, explains why women have different roles in terrorist groups than men do. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
