Academic Minute: Insurgent Women

Doug Lederman
August 6, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Jessica Trisko Darden, assistant professor at the school of international service at American University, explains why women have different roles in terrorist groups than men do. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
 

