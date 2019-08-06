Print This

Title

Missouri Professors Object to Account Surplus Tax

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Some 172 faculty members at the University of Missouri sent a letter to administrators criticizing a new tax on unspent reserves, calling it a "punishment for success and for being careful with money," according to the Missourian. Affected accounts are those made up of money from incentive programs and controlled by faculty members who use them for research, lab maintenance and paying Ph.D. students, among other things, the Missourian reported. The plan involves a 5 percent tax at the end of the first fiscal year and 10 percent annually after that. Previously, surplus funds from such accounts would roll over. University administrators say the tax is about investing surplus funds into "strategic initiatives."

The faculty letter was sent in May. Missouri reportedly told professors last week that the university would proceed with the tax and that start-up funds would be excluded. Tuition and fees, facilities, and grants also will be reallocated based on amounts generated by schools and colleges going forward, according to the Missourian.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Wider Net
We Must Have Both
Foxy Logic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Provosts as Digital Leaders
“Dialogue”
'Late Bloomers' and Non-Traditional Academic Careers
What I Learned in Minneapolis
Thinking About Online Hate
Ukraine hosts 46 firms selling ghost-written dissertations

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Title IX emerges as top obstacle to higher ed law deal

Parents call fraternity, university negligent in string of 2016-17 suicides

Study says authors exaggerate their findings in paper abstracts

Tennessee's move of math remediation to K-12 fails to boost college completion, study finds

London School of Economics to start 2U's first undergraduate degree program

Why 'mastering out' of a Ph.D. program might really be 'mastering in'

Advanced Placement: where it’s been and where it’s going

What I Learned in Minneapolis | Higher Ed Gamma

Thinking About Online Hate | Library Babel Fish

Back to Top