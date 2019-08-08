Print This

Academic Minute: Rachel Robinson

Doug Lederman
August 8, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Chris Lamb, professor of journalism at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, discusses Rachel Robinson's influence behind the scenes and how she’s upheld No. 42’s legacy over the years. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

