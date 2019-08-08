Title
Academic Minute: Rachel Robinson
Today on the Academic Minute, Chris Lamb, professor of journalism at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, discusses Rachel Robinson's influence behind the scenes and how she’s upheld No. 42’s legacy over the years. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
UNC system president's corporate board memberships draw scrutiny after state ethics filings update
Countries often sacrifice postsecondary attainment when they expand subsidies
Archaeology society continues to anger members with how it responds to negative feedback
Concordia College president's wife caught in lawsuit over mental health privacy
How freshman comp courses have weaponized academic citation (opinion)
Ruling in UMass Amherst Title IX lawsuit may lead to Supreme Court case, experts say
APA Style Guide Endorses 1-Space Rule
Report Says More Data Needed on Nondegree Credentials
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!