Rachel Robinson

Most people know Jackie Robinson, but what about Rachel Robinson? In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis's Chris Lamb discusses her influence behind the scenes and how she’s upheld No. 42’s legacy over the years. Lamb is a professor of journalism at IUPUI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

