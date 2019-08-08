Most people know Jackie Robinson, but what about Rachel Robinson? In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis's Chris Lamb discusses her influence behind the scenes and how she’s upheld No. 42’s legacy over the years. Lamb is a professor of journalism at IUPUI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Another professor under fire for using N-word in class while discussing James Baldwin
UNC system president's corporate board memberships draw scrutiny after state ethics filings update
Archaeology society continues to anger members with how it responds to negative feedback
Countries often sacrifice postsecondary attainment when they expand subsidies
How freshman comp courses have weaponized academic citation (opinion)
APA Style Guide Endorses 1-Space Rule
Ruling in UMass Amherst Title IX lawsuit may lead to Supreme Court case, experts say
Concordia College president's wife caught in lawsuit over mental health privacy
How to defend science to climate-change deniers and others who attack it (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.