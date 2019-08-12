Title
Judge Orders Neo-Nazis to Pay American U Student $700,000
A federal judge has ordered the founder of a neo-Nazi website, and his aides, to pay the first black student body president at American University more than $700,000, The Washington Post reported. She sued him after he started a racist “troll storm” against her in 2017. The neo-Nazi did not appear in court, and it is unclear whether he will pay. The judge's decision is here.
