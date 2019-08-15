Title
Another Harvard Professor Addresses Jeffrey Epstein Ties
George Church, Robert Winthrop Professor of Genetics of Harvard University, apologized for repeatedly meeting with the late Jeffrey Epstein, even following Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to STAT. (Epstein was accused of additional sex trafficking crimes prior to his apparent suicide in federal custody on Saturday.) Church is just one public intellectual to have socialized with Epstein, a financier who was interested in academic science and donated millions to Harvard. Last month, Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker said he regretted once helping interpret the wording of a law for Epstein's legal defense. Church told STAT, “I certainly apologize for my poor awareness and judgment.” He added, “There should have been more conversations about, should we be doing this, should we be helping this guy? There was just a lot of nerd tunnel vision.”
Church also confirmed to STAT NBC’s report that he had six phone calls and meetings with Epstein in 2014 and said that he’d met with Epstein “several times” each year since. But Church said he knew nothing about Epstein’s wish, reported by The New York Times, to supposedly benefit the human race by inseminating many women at his New Mexico ranch. The Times reported that Epstein confided in several scientists about his plan over the years, but the paper found no evidence that he ever acted on it.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Ph.D. students resent expectation that they bring food and drinks to their thesis defenses
5 Reasons Why BU's $24K MBA Is A Big Deal | Technology and Learning
Colleges use small grants to develop new programs and expand their study abroad capacity
Dutch academics fear language rule would hinder foreign recruitment
Colleges hosting more orientation programs just for parents
Another Harvard Professor Addresses Jeffrey Epstein Ties
Boston U's new online M.B.A. is less expensive than, and different from, on-campus program
Getting Beyond the CRAAP Test: A Conversation with Mike Caulfield | Just Visiting
As debate over short-term Pell unfolds, for-profits on the sidelines
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!