Title
Astronomers Return to Work in Hawaii as Protests Continue
Protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Hawaii’s Mauna Kea are ongoing, but demonstrators agreed to allow astronomers working at the existing 12 observatories atop the mountain to return to work. According to Science, state authorities in turn agreed to construct a temporary access road built around the protesters’ camp at the main summit access point. Police will provide protesters a list of all vehicles going up and down the temporary road in advance, to show that they are not working on the TMT.
Astronomers have already returned to work following the four-week shutdown, the longest in the Mauna Kea observatories’ history. David Tholen, an astronomer at the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy, said in a separate statement that the deal has already been fruitful, in that weekend observations of the near-Earth asteroid 2006 QV89 with the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope ruled out any potential future impact threat to the planet for the next century.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Ph.D. students resent expectation that they bring food and drinks to their thesis defenses
Colleges use small grants to develop new programs and expand their study abroad capacity
5 Reasons Why BU's $24K MBA Is A Big Deal | Technology and Learning
Dutch academics fear language rule would hinder foreign recruitment
Colleges hosting more orientation programs just for parents
Boston U's new online M.B.A. is less expensive than, and different from, on-campus program
Getting Beyond the CRAAP Test: A Conversation with Mike Caulfield | Just Visiting
As debate over short-term Pell unfolds, for-profits on the sidelines
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!