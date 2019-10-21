Print This

University of New Mexico Faculty Vote to Unionize

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 21, 2019
Full- and part-time professors at the University of New Mexico voted to form a union affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors, they announced late last week. The vote was 500 to 304 in favor of unionization among full-time professors. Among adjuncts, the vote was 256 to 26, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Some 80 percent of the full-time faculty voted, and about 60 percent of part-timers voted. 

Provost James Holloway said in a statement that the "faculty decisions on unionization speak their will, and I look forward, in partnership with our faculty and the rest of the Lobo community, to helping move UNM forward as a great research university." Adjuncts and full-timers will have separate bargaining units.

