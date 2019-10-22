Title
Academic Minute: What Drives Our Food Choices?
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Luke Ayers, assistant professor of psychology, asks whether it's harder to avoid the temptation of food when you’re hungry. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
