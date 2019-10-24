Print This

St. Petersburg College Adjuncts Unionize

Colleen Flaherty
October 24, 2019
Adjunct faculty members at St. Petersburg College in Florida voted, 269 to 187, to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced this week. President Tonjua Williams said in a statement to the college, “I want to thank our adjunct faculty, who play a critical role in helping our students thrive as they work to make a better life for themselves and their families through academic success and personal growth.”

