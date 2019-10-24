Title
Wayne State Launches Free Tuition Program
By
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, on Wednesday announced a free tuition program for city residents. To be eligible for the last-dollar scholarship, which will match tuition and mandatory fee gaps after other grants and aid have been applied, students must live in Detroit and have graduated from high school, or graduate from any Detroit high school in 2020 or beyond. Students also must be admitted to Wayne State as first-time, full-time freshmen to be eligible for the program, which begins next fall.
"This initiative aligns perfectly with many of our institutional values," M. Roy Wilson, the university's president, said in a written statement. "Opportunity, accessibility and affordability are all pillars of the high-quality education we provide, and the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge delivers on all those values."
