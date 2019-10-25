Title
Academic Minute: Perceptions of #MeToo
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Shana Maier, professor and director of the master’s in criminal justice program, discusses the role of rape victims' advocates. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Student says that even after professor who abused her left campus, fellow students continued to hara
Outgoing Trump Education Department official calls for student debt relief
Penn shuts down former ICE director’s speech following protests, petition
Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better
UConn satisfies no one with punishments of students who used racial slurs
Mizzou Apologizes for Social Media Post
MIT framework for negotiating with scholarly publishers gains wide support
$50 Million Tax Bill for Harvard
What's the proper etiquette when it comes to hugging? (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!