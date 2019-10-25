Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Perceptions of #MeToo

By

Doug Lederman
October 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Shana Maier, professor and director of the master’s in criminal justice program, discusses the role of rape victims' advocates. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Topic: Trending
Higher Education Should Report More
Than Its Mortality Rate
Rethinking Higher Education
Through the Consortial Model

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Employee Giving
Deploying 'The Way We Eat Now’ as a Model to Think About Higher Ed
Dear STEM Students: Don’t Write Thesis Chapters – Write Manuscripts
The Perils of Pollyanna
Return of the Invisible Man
Enthused About UVA's New Approach to Gen Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Student says that even after professor who abused her left campus, fellow students continued to hara

Outgoing Trump Education Department official calls for student debt relief

Penn shuts down former ICE director’s speech following protests, petition

Marketing firm breaks down personas of adult learners to help colleges recruit better

UConn satisfies no one with punishments of students who used racial slurs

Mizzou Apologizes for Social Media Post

MIT framework for negotiating with scholarly publishers gains wide support

$50 Million Tax Bill for Harvard

What's the proper etiquette when it comes to hugging? (opinion)

Back to Top