Rape victims' advocates often work behind the scenes of the Me Too movement. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Shana Maier discusses this overlooked group. Maier is a professor and director of the master’s in criminal justice program at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
