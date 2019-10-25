Academic Minute
Perceptions of #MeToo

Rape victims' advocates often work behind the scenes of the Me Too movement. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Shana Maier discusses this overlooked group. Maier is a professor and director of the master’s in criminal justice program at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

