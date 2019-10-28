Title
Academic Minute: Fast Fashion
October 28, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Bharath Ramkumar, professor of human ecology at SUNY Oneonta, explores how fashion can be treated as a disposable product. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
