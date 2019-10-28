Support for Seminary's Women's Studies Professors

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary affirmed its support for a professor and dean last week, following questions about their qualifications, Baptist Press reported. The formal resolution, proposed and approved by faculty members, expresses support for Terri Stovall, dean of women, and Katie McCoy, assistant professor of theology in women’s studies, and their “theological orthodoxy, their contribution to scholarship, their positive conduct during trying times, and their Christ-like leadership within the seminary community.” President Adam W. Greenway shared the resolution on Twitter, to “denounce in the strongest terms any attacks on their qualifications for service here.” The seminary “is committed to equipping and empowering God-called women for more faithful Kingdom service, including teaching and leading in the academy,” he added. Philip Levant, a member of the seminary’s governing board, also tweeted that "Any attack on our faculty is an attack on all members of the SWBTS family.” McCoy declined comment, and Stovall did not respond to a request for comment about the resolution.

The Press cited an email allegedly sent by Scott Colter, who served as chief of staff for the seminary’s former president, Paige Patterson, regarding funding for the Dorothy Kelley Patterson Chair of Women's Studies. The chair was reportedly held by Candi Finch prior to her termination last year. The email reportedly says that the seminary “now does not have a systematic theologian trained in complementarianism and feminism to occupy this chair or teach necessary courses. Dr. Katie McCoy has posted several things to social media that are concerning and show she is not ready to fulfill this chair adequately. Dr. Terri Stovall is not academically qualified to teach the associated courses in theology.” Finch did not respond to a request for comment about why she was terminated. Colter told the Press that the email “was provided to a donor per his request. The donor, a personal friend, felt his gift was not being used by SWBTS as he intended. This gift was given as an endowment in honor of Dorothy Patterson to preserve the biblical principles regarding complementarianism and women's studies that she taught … [and] the email references the gift being returned to the original donor so that his original intent can be followed.”