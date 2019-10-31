Science of Effective Mentoring in STEMM

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine attempts to close the gap between the research on effective mentoring and how it’s practiced. “Because mentorship can be so influential in shaping the future STEMM workforce,” the report says (the final “M” referring to medicine), “its occurrence should not be left to chance or idiosyncratic implementation.” The report’s authors make a number of recommendations to that end, including using evidence-based practices, establishing structured feedback systems, embracing the role of identities in mentorship and adopting multiple, or “constellation,” mentor models.

"Mentors should provide opportunities and support for mentees in mentoring relationships with other individuals within and outside of their home department, program or institution to provide 'complementary or supplementary functions that enable mentees to progress and succeed.'"