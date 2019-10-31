Title
Science of Effective Mentoring in STEMM
A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine attempts to close the gap between the research on effective mentoring and how it’s practiced. “Because mentorship can be so influential in shaping the future STEMM workforce,” the report says (the final “M” referring to medicine), “its occurrence should not be left to chance or idiosyncratic implementation.” The report’s authors make a number of recommendations to that end, including using evidence-based practices, establishing structured feedback systems, embracing the role of identities in mentorship and adopting multiple, or “constellation,” mentor models.
“Mentors should provide opportunities and support for mentees in mentoring relationships with other individuals within and outside of their home department, program or institution to provide ‘complementary or supplementary functions that enable mentees to progress and succeed.’” Read more here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
American University students protest mistreatment of black student
2019 State of College Admission
The advantages for those with a Ph.D. of working in admissions (opinion)
Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings
"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!