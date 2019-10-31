Print This

Title

Science of Effective Mentoring in STEMM

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine attempts to close the gap between the research on effective mentoring and how it’s practiced. “Because mentorship can be so influential in shaping the future STEMM workforce,” the report says (the final “M” referring to medicine), “its occurrence should not be left to chance or idiosyncratic implementation.” The report’s authors make a number of recommendations to that end, including using evidence-based practices, establishing structured feedback systems, embracing the role of identities in mentorship and adopting multiple, or “constellation,” mentor models.

“Mentors should provide opportunities and support for mentees in mentoring relationships with other individuals within and outside of their home department, program or institution to provide ‘complementary or supplementary functions that enable mentees to progress and succeed.’” Read more here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching Racism as an Idea
Mental Health Challenges
Require Urgent Response
Should Computer Science Be Required?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"College Ready"
I Miss Teaching Full-Time
Talking with Tina Pappas, EDUCAUSE Rising Star Award Recipient
Mindmapping(ish) to See Where You Fit
Is U.S. International Education Building a Wall?
What Would Thomas Do?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi

New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential

American University students protest mistreatment of black student

2019 State of College Admission

The advantages for those with a Ph.D. of working in admissions (opinion)

Morehouse Ends Furlough Plan

Colleges and universities have perhaps more than their fair share of ghost sightings

"College Ready" | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top