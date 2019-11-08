Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Political Competition in States

By

Doug Lederman
November 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Greg Shufeldt, assistant professor of political science, discusses how healthy political competition in a state could benefit citizens. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Willful and for Itself, as Such
Prison: Where Undergrads and Inmates
Take Classes Together
College Ranking Metrics Should Include Academic Freedom

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Time Flies When You're Having Fun
Friday Fragments
Mal-Employment, the MLA, and a Millennial Witch
The Midway Milestone
A Public Higher Ed Primer for Politicians
Institutional Branding Demands C-Suite Ownership

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale

Graduate school officials struggle to deal with fast-moving landscape

Fraternity leaves national group, setting off a war of words over whether enough is being done for s

Virginia pledges $1 billion for computer science degree expansion

The negative consequences of the pipeline metaphor for STEM fields (opinion)

Education Department calls Grand Canyon a for-profit, raising questions about conversion bids

Lessons about inclusion from a controversy over a social media post at the University of Missouri (o

Students at Williams call for a boycott of the English department

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Back to Top