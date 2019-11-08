Title
Academic Minute: Political Competition in States
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Butler University Week, Greg Shufeldt, assistant professor of political science, discusses how healthy political competition in a state could benefit citizens. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale
Graduate school officials struggle to deal with fast-moving landscape
Fraternity leaves national group, setting off a war of words over whether enough is being done for s
Virginia pledges $1 billion for computer science degree expansion
The negative consequences of the pipeline metaphor for STEM fields (opinion)
Education Department calls Grand Canyon a for-profit, raising questions about conversion bids
Lessons about inclusion from a controversy over a social media post at the University of Missouri (o
Students at Williams call for a boycott of the English department
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!