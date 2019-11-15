Print

Title

Academic Minute: 73

By

Doug Lederman
November 15, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Chris Spicer, associate professor of mathematics at Morningside College, explains why you might need to change your favorite number. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Thinking Nonbinary
A Long View on Higher Ed Mergers
Higher Education Needs More Affirmative Action, Not Less

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When "High-Quality" Evidence Maybe Shouldn't Be the Goal
Scenes From a Speakout
The Changing Relationship Between College Presidents and Their Brands
My Dad’s Academic Career as My Model
The Trend of Academic Isolationism in the United States
The 8 Steps Institutions Need to Take to Improve Student Success

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Mindfulness significantly benefits graduate students, says first study of its kind

Could Wayne State be paralyzed for a year?

The 8 Steps Institutions Need to Take to Improve Student Success | Higher Ed Gamma

Should a white colleague wear a Black Lives Matter pin? (opinion)

Differences in college ROI vary by institution, type and time frame measured, report says

Colleges determine how to protect students from opioid epidemic

'Toxic' Professor Won't Be Teaching Next Semester

Ph.D. student poll finds mental health, bullying and career uncertainty are top concerns

New Research on Diversity Officers, Campus Climate

Back to Top